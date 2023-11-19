Qatar Charity Sponsored Students Graduate From Mogadishu University

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) organised a graduation ceremony for 161 of its sponsored students at Mogadishu University in Somalia and welcomed 212 new Somali students into its sponsorship programme.

The ceremony was attended by the members of the Somali Cabinet and the House of the People, the Qatari Embassy staff, the head of the Child Protection section at the Family and Childhood Care Department at Qatar Charity, and the President of Mogadishu University.

Several graduates who had received scholarships from QC and now hold important positions in the Somali government were also present. Speakers praised the educational efforts in Somalia, which have benefited more than 3,000 Somali students since the opening of QC's office in the country.

The State Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Sadaad Mohamed Nur Alio, pointed out that he was among the first individuals sponsored by QC to study at Mogadishu University, and many of the sponsored students have held high positions in the country.

Dr Ibrahim Mursal, president of Mogadishu University, said: "Qatar Charity has been the primary partner and supporter of the university since its inception, sponsoring thousands of students and giving them a new life."

He noted that students sponsored by QC were among the first to achieve advanced academic degrees in Somalia.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Somalia Ismail Yusuf Osman praised the efforts of QC in the field of education in Somalia, which have resulted in the graduation of numerous leaders whom the country takes pride in.

Yousef al-Khulaifi, head of the Child Protection section and General Supervisor of the“Rofaqa” initiative, stated that the graduation of over 160 students from various disciplines reflects QC's commitment to supporting education in Somalia, as well as its belief that education is the sole path to development and progress.

The graduates thanked QC and Mogadishu University for their support during their academic journey.

MENAFN19112023000067011011ID1107453691