EU media brands associate district against Ukrainian association

(MENAFN) A recent report by EUObserver suggests that the proposed accession of Ukraine to the European Union may face resistance from several member states. Citing an unnamed diplomat, the media outlet indicates that while the European Council is expected to discuss Ukraine's integration into the European Union at a summit in Brussels in December, key countries like Austria, Hungary, France, and Germany may pose challenges to the process.

According to the diplomat, Austria is likely to be obstructive and may hide behind Hungary, which is considered the main obstacle to Ukraine's European ambitions. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently stated that Ukraine is "in no way ready" to join the European Union, dismissing claims that Budapest's objections are related to the bloc withholding funds over alleged law and human rights breaches.



French President Emmanuel Macron, who previously suggested that Ukraine is decades away from European Union membership, has more recently called for "boldness" in pursuing the enlargement of the bloc. Meanwhile, Germany is viewed as playing a cynical game, according to the EUObserver report.



The issue of Ukraine's potential accession to the European Union has been a topic of discussion, with the European Commission recommending the start of integration discussions earlier this month. However, the resistance from certain member states may add complexity to the process, raising questions about the unity and consensus within the European Union regarding Ukraine's membership bid.





MENAFN19112023000045015687ID1107451984