German intelligence cautions Russian pranksters

(MENAFN) German officials have reportedly received a warning to exercise caution when answering phone calls, as Russian pranksters, known for impersonating high-profile individuals, are suspected of attempting to undermine Western governments. The memo, allegedly from the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), emphasizes the use of impersonation by Moscow as a tool to spread disinformation and publicly embarrass Western politicians.



Recent incidents involving prominent European officials, including Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, falling victim to prank calls by Russian duo Vovan and Lexus (Vladimir Kuznetsov and Aleksey Stolyarov) have heightened concerns. In these calls, politicians inadvertently revealed their thoughts on sensitive topics, such as the conflict in Ukraine.



According to a report by Bild, a German media outlet, the BfV has issued a warning to Hamburg's mayor and senators, urging them to take precautionary measures against a perceived Russian disinformation campaign. The warning underscores the deliberate use of false identities to spread misleading information and portray Western politicians as fools, forming part of a broader strategy attributed to the Russian secret service.



An anonymous BfV officer, quoted by Bild, highlighted that the faking of false identities is a deliberate tactic aimed at tarnishing the image of Western politicians. The source emphasized that such actions are integral to the Russian secret service's overarching strategy.



The concerns raised by German intelligence align with the recent release of a video call recording involving Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins. In the call, Vovan and Lexus posed as a senior African official, questioning Karins on Western support for Ukraine. The minister, acknowledging the high cost of supporting Kiev's defense, emphasized that there is a consensus among European nations, despite their dissatisfaction.



The incident involving Karins follows a pattern of similar pranks targeting European officials, raising questions about the potential impact of such deceptive tactics on diplomatic relations and the need for heightened vigilance among government officials. As the issue unfolds, it underscores the evolving challenges posed by disinformation campaigns and the use of impersonation as a tool in geopolitical strategies.



