Egypt Denounces Israeli Attack On UNRWA School In Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt expressed its strong condemnation of the Israeli attack on the UNRWA Al-Fakhoura school in Gaza, which killed and wounded many Palestinians, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

The statement said that the attack was a new blatant violation of international law and human rights by the Israeli occupation forces against civilians in the Gaza Strip.“The attack on the Al-Fakhoura school, which sheltered hundreds of displaced Palestinians, is a war crime that requires investigation and accountability of those responsible, as well as a deliberate provocation of the United Nations and its humanitarian agencies and their noble objectives,” the statement added.

Egypt reiterated its call for the international community and the Security Council to intervene immediately to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, to enforce an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and to provide the necessary protection for the Palestinian people.