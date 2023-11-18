Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles Takes Over Dubai With Larger-Than-Life Matchbox Displays

Catch the stunning displays at the Emirates Golf Club, D3, DIFC, City Walk and JBR between 18 to 20 November.

Prepare to be dazzled by a vibrant Audi takeover in Dubai. Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles will roll out a spectacular show with vibrant larger-than-life matchbox display cases across the city. From 18 to 20 November, five prominent locations in Dubai will feature striking matchboxes, each showcasing a unique Audi masterpiece.

The immersive experience will offer visitors an exciting opportunity to interact with Audi's stunning lineup , with each display showcasing a different Audi model in an array of vibrant colors. Here's a sneak peek of what's in store at each location:

Emirates Golf Club: Q8 e-tron Sportback in Soneira Red:

This is where the journey begins! Prepare to be captivated by the sleek and striking Q8 e-tron Sportback, shimmering in Soneira Red.

Dubai Design District (D3): e-tron GT in Tango Red:

Step into the future with Audi as you dive into the world of electric performance with the e-tron GT, finished in electrifying Tango Red.

DIFC: RS Q8 in Navarre Blue:

Experience the thrill of the RS series with the stunning RS Q8, draped in Navarre Blue, a true powerhouse that commands attention.

Citywalk: RS3 Sedan in Kemora Gray:

Presented in the distinctive Kemora Gray Demo colour, the RS3 Sedan embodies the perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication.

JBR: SQ5 in District Green:

Dive into the vibrant District Green of the SQ5, an SUV that blends dynamic performance with everyday practicality.

Immerse yourself in each matchbox, discover the distinct features of the Audi models, and find the one that resonates with you. Delve into the Audi universe in an engaging and entertaining way.

Join the Fun!

Share your matchbox moment on social media by taking a photo inside the matchbox and tagging @AudiAlNabooda. Let your friends and followers in on the excitement and be part of this automotive celebration.

The Audi matchbox displays will be open to the public from 18 to 20 November. Visit the iconic locations of Emirates Golf Club, D3, DIFC, City Walk and JBR and discover the Audi that speaks to you!