II Forum Of Azerbaijani Doctors In Germany Started Its Work

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The II Forum of Azerbaijani doctors in Germany has started its
work at the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Berlin within the
framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev", Azernews reports.
Employees of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the
Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany, the Ministry of Labour and Social
Protection of Population, the State Agency for Compulsory Medical
Insurance, the Union attended the opening ceremony of the Forum.
The event was attended by heads of medical territorial
subdivisions, specialist doctors and guests from about 70 cities of
Germany.
At the event, which started with singing of the State Anthem of
Azerbaijan, a minute of silence was observed to honour the memory
of great leader Heydar Aliyev and our shehids who died in the
struggle for territorial integrity of our country.
Then a documentary film "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani Diaspora"
prepared by the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs in connection
with the 100th anniversary of the national leader's birth, and a
video clip "Promise made to the people turned into reality"
depicted our glorious victory.
Later, moderator of the event Nuran Abdullayev presented a video
clip on the activities of the Azerbaijanis Alliance of Germany and
the activities of Azerbaijani doctors in Germany.
Speaking at the forum, Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary to Germany Nasimi Agayev said they honour the unity
of Azerbaijanis living in Germany. "It is the duty of each of us to
honestly convey the truth about Azerbaijan to the local community.
The Azerbaijani diaspora in Germany is particularly active and is
doing important work. It is then necessary to continue and
strengthen this activity in a joint, close and coordinated manner,"
the diplomat emphasised.
The event continued with the screening of an informative video
on the activities of Azerbaijanis and Azerbaijani Diaspora
organisations in different countries.
Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad
Muradov congratulated our compatriots on this significant event and
wished success to the Forum. He reminded that Heydar Aliyev, an
outstanding statesman, whose 100th anniversary is celebrated in our
country and abroad, paid special attention to education of
Azerbaijanis abroad.
Stressing that Azerbaijani communities currently operating
abroad are under attention of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice
President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Committee Chairman highly valued
the work of the Forum and activity of the Azerbaijani community in
Germany. He noted that the Azerbaijani community has the strength
and potential to increase its ability to influence local society
and socio-political circles.
"I hope that this Forum will contribute to establishing closer
ties between Azerbaijani doctors working abroad and our country's
institutions working in this field, and that Azerbaijani doctors
living abroad will contribute to the work done to develop the
national healthcare system. I believe that each of you will make
every effort to honourably present our national moral and state
values," the Committee Chairman said.
Then the participants of the forum were presented an address by
Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Sahil
Babayev. Wishing success to the work of the forum, the Minister
spoke in detail about the social reforms implemented in our
country.
Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory
Medical Insurance Nigar Bayramova noted in her speech that the
expenditures allocated for health care from the state budget of
Azerbaijan are increasing, and this has a serious impact on the
protection of citizens' health.
Executive Director of the Medical Territorial Units Management
Union (TABIB) Vugar Gurbanov said a group of Azerbaijani doctors
studying and working abroad are already working in medical centres
under the aegis of TABIB in Azerbaijan. He noted that a group of
Azerbaijani doctors working in Germany also has such intention. It
was emphasised that healthcare in Azerbaijan is developing in
accordance with the requirements of the new era, and medical
services are provided to Azerbaijani citizens resettled in
Karabakh.
In his speech, chairman of the board of the German-Azerbaijani
Society, Professor Chingiz Abdullayev informed of the long-term
activity of the Azerbaijani community in Germany.
It should be reminded that the First Forum of Azerbaijani
doctors in Germany was organised in Cologne on 5 May 2022 with the
support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.
