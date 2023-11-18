II Forum Of Azerbaijani Doctors In Germany Started Its Work

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The II Forum of Azerbaijani doctors in Germany has started its work at the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Berlin within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev", Azernews reports.

Employees of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population, the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, the Union attended the opening ceremony of the Forum. The event was attended by heads of medical territorial subdivisions, specialist doctors and guests from about 70 cities of Germany.

At the event, which started with singing of the State Anthem of Azerbaijan, a minute of silence was observed to honour the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev and our shehids who died in the struggle for territorial integrity of our country.

Then a documentary film "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani Diaspora" prepared by the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs in connection with the 100th anniversary of the national leader's birth, and a video clip "Promise made to the people turned into reality" depicted our glorious victory.

Later, moderator of the event Nuran Abdullayev presented a video clip on the activities of the Azerbaijanis Alliance of Germany and the activities of Azerbaijani doctors in Germany.

Speaking at the forum, Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Germany Nasimi Agayev said they honour the unity of Azerbaijanis living in Germany. "It is the duty of each of us to honestly convey the truth about Azerbaijan to the local community. The Azerbaijani diaspora in Germany is particularly active and is doing important work. It is then necessary to continue and strengthen this activity in a joint, close and coordinated manner," the diplomat emphasised.

The event continued with the screening of an informative video on the activities of Azerbaijanis and Azerbaijani Diaspora organisations in different countries.

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov congratulated our compatriots on this significant event and wished success to the Forum. He reminded that Heydar Aliyev, an outstanding statesman, whose 100th anniversary is celebrated in our country and abroad, paid special attention to education of Azerbaijanis abroad.

Stressing that Azerbaijani communities currently operating abroad are under attention of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Committee Chairman highly valued the work of the Forum and activity of the Azerbaijani community in Germany. He noted that the Azerbaijani community has the strength and potential to increase its ability to influence local society and socio-political circles.

"I hope that this Forum will contribute to establishing closer ties between Azerbaijani doctors working abroad and our country's institutions working in this field, and that Azerbaijani doctors living abroad will contribute to the work done to develop the national healthcare system. I believe that each of you will make every effort to honourably present our national moral and state values," the Committee Chairman said.

Then the participants of the forum were presented an address by Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev. Wishing success to the work of the forum, the Minister spoke in detail about the social reforms implemented in our country.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Nigar Bayramova noted in her speech that the expenditures allocated for health care from the state budget of Azerbaijan are increasing, and this has a serious impact on the protection of citizens' health.

Executive Director of the Medical Territorial Units Management Union (TABIB) Vugar Gurbanov said a group of Azerbaijani doctors studying and working abroad are already working in medical centres under the aegis of TABIB in Azerbaijan. He noted that a group of Azerbaijani doctors working in Germany also has such intention. It was emphasised that healthcare in Azerbaijan is developing in accordance with the requirements of the new era, and medical services are provided to Azerbaijani citizens resettled in Karabakh.

In his speech, chairman of the board of the German-Azerbaijani Society, Professor Chingiz Abdullayev informed of the long-term activity of the Azerbaijani community in Germany.

It should be reminded that the First Forum of Azerbaijani doctors in Germany was organised in Cologne on 5 May 2022 with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.