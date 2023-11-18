Qatarenergy Is 'Platinum Sponsor' Of Made In Qatar 2023 Exhibition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber and QatarEnergy have signed a platinum sponsorship agreement for the ninth edition of the Made in Qatar exhibition, which is slated from November 29 to December 2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

The partnership agreement was signed by Hussain Yousef al-Abdulghani, director of the Administrative and Finance Department at Qatar Chamber, and Lolwa Khalil Salat, manager of Public Relations and Communication at QatarEnergy.

Held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Made in Qatar exhibition is organised by the Qatar Chamber, in co-operation with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MoCI).

On this occasion, al-Abdulghani expressed his gratitude to QatarEnergy for sponsoring the exhibition, praising its vital role in the national economy and its commitment to promoting and supporting the Qatari industry.

He emphasised that this sponsorship aligns with Qatar's crucial role in meeting the world's growing energy needs, especially in liquefied natural gas (LNG), which has positioned Qatar as a leading provider on the global LNG map.

Al-Abdulghani highlighted the exhibition's role in promoting the Qatari industry and enhancing relations among business owners and industry leaders. He expressed hope that the exhibition would significantly contribute to the further development of the industrial sector, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The exhibition will feature the participation of 450 companies and factories, including 92 new factories, providing a platform to showcase the experiences of leading companies, the chamber said in a statement.

