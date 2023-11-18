Geneva Hosts Preparatory Meetings For XI Global Baku Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Meetings were held at the General Secretariat of the Centre with
Mr. Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health
Organization, Ms. Tatiana Valova, Director General of the UN Geneva
Office, as well as Ms. Winnie Bianima, Executive Director of UNAIDS
and Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Azernews reports.
The importance of the high-level meeting, the contribution that
can be made by the members of the Centre, the preparation for the
XI Global Baku Forum and the XXVII High Level Meeting will be
organized by the Centre in Geneva.
It should be noted that during 11 years of work of the Nizami
Ganjavi International Centre, the World Health Organization, UNIDO,
International Atomic Energy Agency, UN Women, UN Alliance of
Civilizations, UN HIV/AIDS, World Trade Organization, International
Organization for Migration, World Agriculture, which is part of the
UN structure, the Organization has established close cooperation
with the UN Development Programme.
