Ashgabat To Host Azerbaijani-Turkmen Business Forum, Intergovernmental Commission Meeting


11/18/2023 8:08:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The Azerbaijani-Turkmen business forum and the VII meeting of the Intergovernmental Azerbaijani-Turkmen Commission will be held in Ashgabat on November 27–28 this year, Deputy Prime Minister for the Trade Complex and Textile Industry of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark in his report to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Will be updated

