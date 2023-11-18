Ashgabat To Host Azerbaijani-Turkmen Business Forum, Intergovernmental Commission Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The
Azerbaijani-Turkmen business forum and the VII meeting of the
Intergovernmental Azerbaijani-Turkmen Commission will be held in
Ashgabat on November 27–28 this year, Deputy Prime Minister for the
Trade Complex and Textile Industry of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev
said, Trend reports.
He made the remark in his report to the President of
Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting of the Cabinet
of Ministers.
Will be updated
