Ashgabat To Host Azerbaijani-Turkmen Business Forum, Intergovernmental Commission Meeting

The Azerbaijani-Turkmen business forum and the VII meeting of the Intergovernmental Azerbaijani-Turkmen Commission will be held in Ashgabat on November 27–28 this year, Deputy Prime Minister for the Trade Complex and Textile Industry of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev said.

He made the remark in his report to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

