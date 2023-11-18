Mercedes Benz Boosts Nearshoring In Mexico

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mercedes Benz's focus on nearshoring in Mexico benefits its parent company, Daimler AG.



They plan to use their Mexican bus factory for U.S. exports. This move aims to increase local technology and innovation.



Alexandre Nogueira, CEO of Daimler Buses Mexico, shared these plans. He noted Daimler's limited U.S. presence.



Currently, the buses sold in the U.S. are made in Turkey. Their goal is to enhance their trade strategy.



Nogueira mentioned an upcoming milestone in an interview. Soon, they will celebrate 30 years of producing buses just for Mexico.



They expect to reach a new high of 4,000 units. This success brings the García, Nuevo León factory into focus. They are considering it for production expansion and exports.







Nogueira spoke about nearshoring's benefits at the Expo Transporte ANPACT 2023. It offers two main advantages.



First, it allows product nationalization. Second, it enables exports. He highlighted the Mexican factory's readiness.

The U.S. needs buses, and Mexico can supply them

It has the needed production capacity and technology. Nearshoring opens up export opportunities.



If the U.S. needs buses, Mexico can supply them. These plans are strategic and long-term.



"Our progress over three years puts us in a good position for these opportunities," he stated.



The Chairman of Daimler Buses reflected on the company's growth post-pandemic. He said they emerged stronger and more recognized globally.



They adapted well to challenging times. "Now, we are set to soar. We've reached our goal and are thrilled.



We're on a solid foundation for future steps and ready to compete," he added.



Nogueira also shared sales goals. Mercedes-Benz plans to market up to 4,000 buses in Mexico by end of 2023.



This is in a market selling 8,500 units a year. INEGI data shows the company's significant growth.



Until last October, they had a 62.4% increase in retail. They sold 2,909 buses. Wholesale sales grew by 50%, with 3,052 buses sold.

MENAFN18112023007421016031ID1107449750