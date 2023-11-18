Muizzu Sworn In As Eighth President Of Maldives

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MALE, Nov 18 (NNN-PSM) – Mohamed Muizzu was sworn in as the 8th president of the Maldives, at a ceremony in the capital, Male yesterday, according to the President's Office.

The president took his oath of office at the Special Assembly of the People's Majlis, held at the Republic Square.

Following his oath-taking, Muizzu signed the Instrument of Oath, with Chief Justice Ahmed Muthasim Adnan and Speaker of Parliament, Mohamed Aslam, signing as witnesses.

The president, in his inaugural address, expressed his commitment to prioritising the interests of the citizens of the Maldives, ensuring that no external nation's interests will supersede those of the Maldives and its people.

He elaborated on his vision for Maldives' foreign policy, emphasising the preservation of amicable relations with neighbouring and distant countries.

The president declared, his administration would highly prioritise the tourism industry, saying that, the government would develop new approaches to managing and furthering the tourism industry.

His speech also touched on topics including economy, education, youth development, women's rights and housing policy.

Vice President, Hussain Mohamed Latheef, was also sworn into office at the ceremony.

The cabinet ministers took their oath of office in the President's Office, following the ceremony.

Muizzu was elected as the new president of the nation, after he won the presidential election on Sept 30, defeating the then-incumbent president, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.– NNN-PSM

