Kuwait's Amb. Congratulates Leadership, People Of Oman On 53Rd Nat'l Day

MUSCAT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The Ambassador of Kuwait to Oman Mohammad Al-Hajri Saturday congratulated the leadership and people of Oman on the 53rd anniversary of National Day, commending the deep-rooted Kuwaiti-Omani ties.

Al-Hajri told KUNA that Oman plays an active role in all local, regional and international forums.

The Kuwaiti-Omani relations are progressing steadily with unwavering determination, as they are united by the common goals under the leadership of both sides, he explained.

He underlined the keenness of the wise leaderships of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two sides.

In recent years, many agreements and memorandums of understanding have been signed that would achieve the anticipated goals and objectives for both countries, he pointed out. (end)

