Watch: Dubai Residents Use Kayaks, Paddle Boards To Get Around Flooded Roads After Heavy Rains

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 7:26 PM

Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 11:30 PM

When it rains, it pours happiness for some Dubai residents - especially those who find a silver lining on an otherwise gloomy day.

Videos of residents turning water-logged minor streets and sandy patches into ponds for paddle boarding and kayaking were shared and became viral on Friday.

One video was taken and posted by Dr Dalia Hisham Kokash. She was on her way to work when she noticed a neighbour at Arabian Ranches 2 happily kayaking as the entire stretch of Al Deem Street was flooded and cars were submerged in water.

Screengrab/Anja Taljaard

“It was fun; that guy actually made my day,” Dr Dalia, a dental doctor with over 15,000 followers on Instagram, told Khaleej Times.

“Since I'm a doctor there is nothing that can stop me from going to work - not even the rain nor the flood. And that guy, my neighbour, he made the real definition of don't-let-anything-stop you-from-chasing-your-happiness.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“He made the best out of it. He took advantage of an unpleasant situation and made it looked fun,” Dr Dalia added.

Watch the video here:

Positive vibes

Another Dubai resident, Mustafa Rafic Dafer, shared some positive vibes on a rainy day as he brought out his red kayak and took it to the street with a broad smile.

Screengrab/Mustafa Rafic Dafer

The video creator made true of his motto in life:“Positive mind. Positive vibes. Positive life. Do what you do. Enjoy life, be crazy, be yourself.”

Scenic surfing

A video of two men paddle boarding with the scenic Burj Al Arab on the background was also shared by Anja Taljaard.

Screengrab/Anja Taljaard

“Just a normal day in Dubai,” she wittily captioned her video of the two adults acting like boys and having a blast.

ALSO READ:

Rain in Dubai: Working parents become teachers for a day as kids' classes go online

UAE rain: What to do if your car gets damaged in bad weather

In pictures: Flooded roads, traffic snarls, and UAE heroes amidst heavy rain

Roads, cars submerged in water: UAE residents grapple with morning disruptions amid thunderstorms

Dubai schools switch to online learning as unstable weather hits all 7 emirates