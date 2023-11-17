-->


Amir Receives Phone Call From King Of Bahrain


11/17/2023 2:29:32 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received today, November 17, a phone call from his brother HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the phone call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to discussing regional and international developments of common concern, especially current developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

