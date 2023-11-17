Bahraini King Receives PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain received Friday at Al Safriyah Palace HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, during the official visit His Excellency is making to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed, during the meeting, the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Highnesss wishes to the Bahraini people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, the King of Bahrain entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to His Highness the Amir and his wishes for the Qatari people further development and prosperity.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two countries and the means to enhance them in all fields.

