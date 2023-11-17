Azerbaijan Railways CJSC And Swiss Company Stadler Rail Group Sign Contract

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) Rovshan Rustamov met
today with a delegation headed by Peter Spuler, Chairman of the
Board of Directors of Stadler Rail Group, Azernews reports.
According to the contract signed between ADY and "Stadler Rail
Group" at the meeting, four new passenger trains are planned to be
delivered, tested, and put into operation in Azerbaijan by the end
of this year, including the design of the Regional Service Centre,
which will start operating.
Negotiations were also held on the training of local specialists
and machinists who will service "Stadler" rolling stock.
It should be remembered that Azerbaijan received the first new
FLIRT trains in 2022. The order was fulfilled under the contract
signed in 2019 between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Swiss company
Stadler Rail AG. The rolling stock was assembled at a factory in
Belarus.
It should be noted that six more passenger trains ordered by
Swiss company Stadler Rail Group are planned to be delivered to the
country within the next year.
