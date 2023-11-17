Azerbaijani Carpets: Reflecting Shades Of Ancient History

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Carpet weaving is one of the oldest types of decorative and
applied art in Azerbaijan.
The origins of Azerbaijani carpets can be traced back to the
Bronze Age.
Known for their high-quality and vibrant colours, they are often
characterised by geometric patterns, floral motifs, and symbolic
representations. Each region in Azerbaijan has its own distinct
style and design, reflecting the cultural diversity of the
country.
Azerbaijani carpets are divided into seven major carpet weaving
schools distinguished by patterns, composition, colour palette, and
techniques: Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Garabagh and
Tabriz.
Carpets and carpet products produced in Azerbaijan have gained
worldwide recognition.
They have also gained recognition and admiration worldwide for
their beauty and craftsmanship.
The national carpets are kept in the world's best museums, such
as the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Victoria and Albert in London,
Textile in Washington, Louvre in Paris, Topkapi in Istanbul, Berlin
Museum of Art, the Metropolitan Museum of New York, and the Museum
of Art in Budapest.
In 2010, Azerbaijani carpet weaving was included in the UNESCO
Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of
Humanity.
This year marks the thirteenth anniversary since Azerbaijan's
traditional carpet weaving art was included in UNESCO's
Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Since 1992, the country has been actively participating in
UNESCO programs since 1992.
Several initiatives have been taken to further promote
Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art.
One such initiative is the establishment of the Carpet Museum in
Baku, which showcases the rich history and artistry of Azerbaijani
carpets.
The Carpet Museum in Baku is constantly working on the
preservation and promotion of Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art
worldwide.
The museum holds over 14,000 exhibits, showcasing the finest
Azerbaijani carpets.
The Carpet Museum is expanding its activities in the fields of
development and promotion, as well as its relations at the
international level.
The museum regularly holds international conferences and
symposia, publishes books and scientific journals dedicated to
carpet art, and establishes partnership.
The Carpet Museum has recently signed a Memorandum of
Understanding on further cooperation with the Azerbaijan Scientific
Research Institute of Animal Husbandry.
The document envisages that the institute's modern laboratory
will conduct research on the wool used for the production of
carpets stored in the museum. The carper products will be analysed
according to quality indicators.
Through various activities, the Carpet Museum aims to preserve
and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijani carpet
weaving and ensure its continued recognition and appreciation
worldwide.
MENAFN17112023000195011045ID1107447174
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.