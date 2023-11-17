Azerbaijani Carpets: Reflecting Shades Of Ancient History

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Carpet weaving is one of the oldest types of decorative and applied art in Azerbaijan.

The origins of Azerbaijani carpets can be traced back to the Bronze Age.

Known for their high-quality and vibrant colours, they are often characterised by geometric patterns, floral motifs, and symbolic representations. Each region in Azerbaijan has its own distinct style and design, reflecting the cultural diversity of the country.







Azerbaijani carpets are divided into seven major carpet weaving schools distinguished by patterns, composition, colour palette, and techniques: Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Garabagh and Tabriz.

Carpets and carpet products produced in Azerbaijan have gained worldwide recognition.

The national carpets are kept in the world's best museums, such as the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Victoria and Albert in London, Textile in Washington, Louvre in Paris, Topkapi in Istanbul, Berlin Museum of Art, the Metropolitan Museum of New York, and the Museum of Art in Budapest.

In 2010, Azerbaijani carpet weaving was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This year marks the thirteenth anniversary since Azerbaijan's traditional carpet weaving art was included in UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Since 1992, the country has been actively participating in UNESCO programs since 1992.

Several initiatives have been taken to further promote Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art.

One such initiative is the establishment of the Carpet Museum in Baku, which showcases the rich history and artistry of Azerbaijani carpets.

The Carpet Museum in Baku is constantly working on the preservation and promotion of Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art worldwide.

The museum holds over 14,000 exhibits, showcasing the finest Azerbaijani carpets.







The Carpet Museum is expanding its activities in the fields of development and promotion, as well as its relations at the international level.

The museum regularly holds international conferences and symposia, publishes books and scientific journals dedicated to carpet art, and establishes partnership.

The Carpet Museum has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding on further cooperation with the Azerbaijan Scientific Research Institute of Animal Husbandry.







The document envisages that the institute's modern laboratory will conduct research on the wool used for the production of carpets stored in the museum. The carper products will be analysed according to quality indicators.







Through various activities, the Carpet Museum aims to preserve and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijani carpet weaving and ensure its continued recognition and appreciation worldwide.