Single's Day Shopping Frenzy: MENA Customers Made 63% More Orders Than Usual

While online retailers are still offering the latest specials for 11.11 or Single's Day – brands are already taking stock of one of the biggest sales of the year. This year's Singles Day sale went extremely well – both Asian stores and local marketplaces and brands recorded all-time high records in sales. Admitad partner network estimates that online sales in MENA jumped by 63% during the sale week. Consumers favoured electronics, clothing and home and garden products.

Originating in China, the 11.11 sale has long been very popular in other countries – although it still has room to grow in MENA. This is evidenced by the explosive growth in sales – Admitad calculates that MENA customers have placed 63% more orders and spent 35% more on them compared to“normal period”.

The company's experts estimate that worldwide, sales have grown by more than 10% and the amount spent on them by 15%. This is confirmed by the first positive reports from the progenitors of the sale – Chinese giants like Alibaba, JD, TMall and others. In a barometer of consumer sentiment this year, China's State Post Bureau said that between Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, parcel volume swelled to 5.26 billion packages, 23.22% higher than a year earlier.

Brands are currently actively evaluating trends from this sale to make the most of the upcoming White Friday and Christmas sales. Admitad researched more than 80 million orders it generated for more than 2,000 brands worldwide during Single's Day week to understand which products were being snapped up by MENA clients and which customer sources brought businesses the most orders this year.

Shift in leading categories:

Once again, marketplaces played a central role in the sale – it was from them that more than 70% of online orders were made during the sale days. Their influence in 11.11 increased by several percent since last year.

The top categories whose products were most actively purchased by MENA shoppers were very similar to the results of 2022, but some of them changed positions. For instance, Fashion sales dominated the sale this year:



Fashion – 15%

Home & Garden – 12,9%

Consumer Electronics – 10,8%

Phones & Telecommunications – 9,2%

Automobiles, Parts & Accessories – 7%

Toys & Hobbies – 6,4%

Beauty & Health – 6%

Sports & Entertainment – 5%

Tools – 4,8%

Lights & Lighting – 4,6%

Computer & Office – 3,7%

Home Improvement – 3,6% Others – 11%

The sale also saw enormous spikes in sales in certain categories of goods compared to“normal period”. Among Admitad's record-breaking MENA industries in terms of sales growth were:



Tools +120%

Toys & Hobbies +118%

Phones & Telecommunications +117%

Consumer Electronics +108% Home & Garden +92%

Reading and saving: where the customers came from:

Users made over 25% of orders after reading about the product on the pages of affiliate stores that aggregate the most interesting offers and create feeds with goods on high demand. 22% and 16% of purchases in MENA were made by users of content platforms and social media. Another 9,5% and 8% of sales were attracted by cashback and coupon services respectively.

Partner marketing gave a significant boost to online sales during the Single's Day this year. Number of MENA publishers and partners attracting customers for a reward from brands during the sale days grew by 13%. Admitad estimates that their profits jumped by 75% during this period. Number of brands that are using partner marketing model to attract customers grew by 20% before the sale.

The mobile shopping trend has shown itself in all its glory. The share of orders from smartphones has grown from 39% to 45% during the sale.