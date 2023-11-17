QNA Participates In FANA's 50Th Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The 50th General Assembly of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) started yesterday in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, with the participation of the Qatar News Agency (QNA). The conference is being held in conjunction with the Global Media Congress (GMC) taking place in Abu Dhabi.

The conference discusses many issues of concern to Arab news agencies and ways to develop their performance, as the heads of the Federation's member agencies affirmed the continuation of work and development to keep pace with new changes, and the formation of a committee to develop FANA, so that it can implement the decisions taken by the General Assembly every year.

The conference participants stressed the need to organize many training courses and workshops for employees of member Arab news agencies, and to focus on the practical aspects of these courses, with the aim of developing current competencies and enabling them to learn about new developments in the field of technological and information progress.

The General Assembly appreciated the role played by FANA's General Secretariat in international forums and international conferences of news agencies held since 2005.