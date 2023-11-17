Swisscham Egypt Fosters Business Connections At IATF 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

SwissCham Egypt organized a Cocktail Networking Event, bringing together leading Swiss, Egyptian, and African companies. The event was part of SwissCham's participation in the Intra-African Trade Fair – IATF 2023, which aims to promote trade and investment across the continent.

The event was attended by Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Public Enterprises, Helene Budliger Artieda, Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Yvonne Baumann, Swiss Ambassador to Egypt, and Hossam Heiba, President of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI). They were joined by representatives from the private and public sectors, officials from both countries and delegations from various African states.

The event reflected SwissCham's commitment to strengthening trade and investment relations between Switzerland and Egypt, enhancing mutual understanding, and exploring innovative ideas for future partnerships.

Helene Budliger Artieda, Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, said:“Egypt is an ideal host for the IATF. Egypt is not only an economic powerhouse in Africa, but also a strategic hub that connects Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Egypt has the potential to become the preferred entry point for companies that want to do business in Africa.”

Hossam Heiba, President of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, said:“Egypt is Switzerland's largest trading partner in Africa, and Swiss companies have a significant presence here. However, there are more promising opportunities to be seized based on win-win cooperation and the combination of Swiss know-how and Egypt's value proposition. Despite the challenges, Egypt remains Africa's key investment hotspot and gateway.”

Kamal Abdel Malek, SwissCham Chairman, said:“Events like the SwissCham Cocktail Networking Event provide a unique platform for our members, guests, and business community to engage in fruitful discussions, share experiences, and discover collaborative opportunities, especially between Swiss, Egyptian, and African business leaders.”