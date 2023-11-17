Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy 9 Out Of 10 Enemy Kamikaze Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked Ukraine overnight with ten Shahed one-way attack UAVs launched from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed nine of them.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

Ukraine reports 72 combat clashes on front lines in past 24 hours

Nine enemy attack UAVs were destroyed in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi regions.

In addition, the enemy used several S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on the Donetsk axis. According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.