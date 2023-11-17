EU Provides More Than 1,000 Grants To Develop Smes In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the full-scale war, the European Union has provided more than 1,000 grants for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ukraine.

Stanislav Toshkov, Coordinator of the Sector of Economic Cooperation and Cooperation with International Financial Institutions at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said this at a briefing in Zhytomyr on Thursday, November 16, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Regarding the European Union's assistance to Ukraine, we are talking about more than 1,000 grants [provided] since the beginning of the full-scale war. We actively cooperate with our international partners, including GIZ. It is extremely important for us to support women's entrepreneurship in Ukraine. As part of our cooperation through GIZ, 350 grants were given specifically to women," Toshkov said.

According to him, key areas in the support of the Ukrainian private sector from the EU are digitization and "green business."

Toshkov added that in the Zhytomyr region, the EU is providing support to agricultural enterprises, the food industry, and enterprises producing windows.