Investornewsbreaks Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) Featured In Barron's Article For Potential Near 'Breakthrough'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vertex (NASDAQ: VRTX) , a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines, was featured in a recent Barron's article. The piece, titled“This New Pain Pill Could Replace Opioids. It's an Opportunity for Investors,” delves into the opioid epidemic and a potential alternative - a new Vertex drug candidate that is currently undergoing clinical trials.

“A nonaddictive pain pill that works as well as an opioid, with none of the same addiction risk and side effects, would be an instant blockbuster,” the article reads. It further describes rising demand in the U.S., where Americans filled roughly one opioid pain prescription for every two adults in 2020-despite a raging opioid epidemic, where 80,000 people a year fatally overdose.

“Drug companies have met with repeated failures in their efforts to develop one, but Vertex Pharmaceuticals (ticker: VRTX) could be close to a breakthrough,” the article continues.“Late this year or early next, the company plans to announce the results of four studies of a pain drug it calls VX-548... If the trials [three for acute pain and a fourth for chronic pain] are successful, sales of VX-548 could hit $5.1 billion a year by 2030, according to Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger. That would be transformative for Vertex, which currently sells treatments for cystic fibrosis and records annual sales of under $10 billion.”

To view the full article, visit

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has approved medicines that treat the underlying causes of multiple chronic, life-shortening genetic diseases - cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia - and continues to advance clinical and research programs in these diseases. Vertex also has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of modalities in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including APOL1-mediated kidney disease, acute and neuropathic pain, type 1 diabetes and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Vertex was founded in 1989 and has its global headquarters in Boston, with international headquarters in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 14 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit .

