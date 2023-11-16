Kerala: Turning Point Over Death Of Eight-Year-Old Girl Due To Phone Blast; Found Potassium Chlorate In Body

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: An eight-year-old girl died after her phone exploded while watching the video in Thrissur. The deceased was identified as Adityasree. The incident took place on April 26. Meanwhile, as per police reports, the death was not caused by a phone explosion. The forensic results revealed the presence of potassium chlorate and sulphur in her body. Currently, the police are ready for a detailed investigation. Based on the forensic reports, the police informed the parents that the cause of death was not the explosion of the phone.

It is suspected that the child may have bitten the pig crackers found in the field.

As per reports, only the child and grandmother were at home during the incident. The grandmother said that the incident happened when she was playing with the phone under the blanket. The grandmother heard a loud noise from the child's room. When she and other neighbors came, the child was lying in a pool of blood.

The post-mortem of the body was performed at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. As per preliminary reports, the child lost her life due to severe injuries to her face and chest due to the explosion.

Adityasree was a third-class student of Christ New Life School at Pattiparambu. Her father, Ashok Kumar was a member of block panchayat.