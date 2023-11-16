The Archies: Did Zoya Akhtar Hesitate Before Casting Star Kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Zoya Akhtar reveals the casting dilemma she faced for her upcoming film "The Archies" stating that the star kids Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor had undeniable ability to play the role.





Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, "The Archies," has generated considerable excitement ever since its revelation. Boasting an ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot, the film has been a topic of discussion.

In a recent interaction with India Today, Zoya Akhtar, the acclaimed director behind this much-anticipated project, candidly shared insights into the casting process.

Akhtar acknowledged that there were contemplations about casting children of Bollywood stars in the film. However, she emphasized the importance of making decisions based on merit rather than celebrity lineage. She expressed the view that talent should be the primary criterion, and if individuals are deserving, recognition will follow.

Akhtar remarked that, upon reviewing the auditions, the chosen actors, including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, displayed undeniable promise for their respective roles. Addressing the dilemma of fame versus merit, Zoya Akhtar commented, "It is weird to not cast someone because they are not famous, but it is equally weird to not cast someone because their parents are famous. I mean you have to just go with merit."

She asserted that, despite initial considerations, the trio emerged as the best fit for their roles. Akhtar concluded by emphasizing that her ultimate priority is the success of the film.

Indian live-action musical film "The Archies", produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti under their production company Tiger Baby, in collaboration with Graphic India and Archie Comics is scheduled for its premiere on the popular streaming platform Netflix on December 7 of this year.