Philippines Becoming A Military Hub For Checking China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA – The annual Kamandag exercises now underway in the Philippines are making a multinational splash with an estimated 2,749 participating troops , including 1,732 from the Philippines, 902 from the US, 57 from South Korea, 50 from Japan and eight from the United Kingdom.

Significantly, the show of unified force comes as the Philippines and China joust over disputed features in the South China Sea, with some speculating rising tensions over the Second Thomas Shoal could soon teeter toward open conflict.

The seventh edition of the massive drills is being held in three major theaters, namely the northern island of Luzon, including provinces close to Taiwan; the western island of Palawan, which juts into the South China Sea; and the southern regions of Zamboanga City and Tawi-Tawi, which have historically grappled with insurgencies and extremist militant groups.

2023 Kamandag, or“Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea”, aims to enhance interoperability as well as the overall capacity for a joint response to emergency situations among the five allied nations, according to the organizers. Although China was not directly mentioned, the wargames were staged to combat a China-like foe.

Philippine Major General Arturo Rojas said that the purpose of the exercises was to signal a shared commitment to resist“those who may seek to disrupt the peace [in the Indo-Pacific region].”

The Philippines is increasingly leveraging its wide and growing network of security partners to hold the line vis-à-vis China in the South China Sea. At the same time, Manila is becoming pivotal to US-led efforts to deter any near-term Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

In many ways, the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is emerging as a linchpin state, singularly significant to determining the fate of the US-led regional security architecture and intensifying US-China rivalry in the Indo-Pacific.

In that direction, given the Philippines' direct stakes in the South China Sea to the west and its proximity to Taiwan to the north, Manila is simultaneously enhancing interoperability with as well as welcoming expanded military assistance from key allies including the US and Japan.