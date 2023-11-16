Canadian industrial sales increase by 0.4 percent in September

(MENAFN) In September, Canada's manufacturing sales increased by 0.4 percent to reach USD72.8 billion, as reported by the country's statistical agency on Wednesday.



Contrary to market expectations of a 0.1 percent decline, the manufacturing sales data revealed a 1 percent gain in August. Among the 21 subsectors, 10 experienced an upswing in manufacturing sales.



Sales of petroleum and coal products saw a notable surge of 6.3 percent to reach USD9.1 billion in September, reaching the highest level since January 2023. In addition, machinery sales increased by 1.3 percent, according to Statistics Canada.



However, these positive trends were partially offset by a 1.8 percent decline in chemical sales as well as a 2.6 percent decrease in motor vehicle parts.



It is worth mentioning that manufacturing sales demonstrated an increase in five provinces during September, with Alberta and Quebec leading the way, while Ontario experienced the most significant decrease, as highlighted by the statistical agency.

MENAFN16112023000045015839ID1107439130