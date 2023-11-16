The Business Year To Host Qatar Investment Conference 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Business Year, a global leader in economic intelligence, is set to host the much-anticipated“Qatar Investment Conference 2023” on November 23rd in Doha. This event will serve to assess Qatar's journey post-FIFA World Cup 2022, aligning with the ambitious Qatar National Vision 2030.

Against the backdrop of Qatar's expanding economy, the conference strategically focuses on diversification, innovation, and sustainability, spotlighting the nation's potential in pivotal sectors such as finance, technology, energy, and infrastructure. The overarching goal is to catalyze collaboration and partnerships that significantly contribute to realizing Qatar's National Vision 2030.

With the strategic support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Qatar Chamber, the conference will feature keynote addresses from high-level speakers such as H E Ahmad Al Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), who will provide an invaluable perspective on Qatar's economic landscape and its future trajectory.

The first panel discussion,“Qatar's Remarkable Journey - A Vision for Tourism and Infrastructure Development,” will delve into Qatar's investments in cutting-edge infrastructure development, with a focus on the perspective of Katara Hospitality's Khaled Al Suwaidi, Director of Projects, and Qatari Diar's Ahmed Al Tayeb, Chief Investment Officer.

The second panel,“Qatar Financial Sector Reshaping Technological Trends in the GCC,” will highlight Qatar's leadership in the digital transformation journey. Guest speaker Sheikh Ahmed Bin Khalid Al-Thani, Assistant Governor, Financial Instruments and Payment Systems, Qatar Central Bank, along with Managing Directors from Sharq Insurance, David Cook, Tap Payments' Ahmed Al Munayes, and Sami Zaitoon from Moore Qatar. , who will discuss how Qatar's financial institutions are positioning themselves as pioneers in the rapidly evolving regional landscape.

The third and final panel,“Innovation for Sustainable Progress - Creating Qatar's Next Business Landscape,” will shed light on Qatar's commitment to sustainability and the pivotal role innovation plays in driving sustainable progress. Featuring Khalid Mohamed Al-Kubaisi from Malomatia, Francisco Marmolejo from Qatar Foundation, and Santiago Bañales from Iberdrola Innovation Middle East. Together, they will explore how innovation, research and development, and forward-thinking strategies are shaping Qatar's business landscape.

The event is organized with the support of the US-Qatar Business Council, the Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA), Moore Qatar and sponsored by Doha Bank, Katara Hospitality, Dukhan Bank, Mohamed Bin Hamad Holding, Tarboul Industrial City and Sharq Insurance. Other partners and supporters include Dallah Holding Media, OnlyRoses and Doha Dates.