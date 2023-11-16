               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
AZAL Offers Passengers Discounts To Dubai Tourist Attractions


11/16/2023 7:29:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Passengers travelling with the national flag carrier of Azerbaijan to Dubai from November 15, 2023, to March 31, 2024, can enjoy discounts at popular tourist and entertainment attractions in the largest city of the UAE.

AZAL clients can get a 15% discount at the Dolphin Bay Dolphinarium and The Lost Chambers Aquarium, as well as 20% off at The View at the Palm observation deck and the AYA Universe Museum in Dubai. To activate the discounts, AZAL passengers should present their boarding passes and passports when visiting these sites.

Please note that the offer is valid for single use only and is not applicable during public holidays in the UAE.

Travel with AZAL, and don't miss the opportunity to visit the fascinating attractions of Dubai!

