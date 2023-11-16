Unborn Child Of Pregnant Woman From Kerala Dies After Being Shot By Husband In Chicago

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chicago: The unborn child of the pregnant woman from Kerala died after her husband shot her in Chicago. A Kerala man hailing from Kottayam was arrested for shooting his pregnant wife in Chicago on Tuesday. Amal Reji, a Kottayam native was arrested by Chicago police for shooting his wife Meera. The attack was due to family disputes.

The husband has been charged with attempted murder and intentional homicide. A 14-week-old unborn baby died in the shooting. The doctors said that the health condition of Meera has improved slightly. However, the relatives and locals are still in shock and unable to believe that there were such serious problems between Amal and Meera. Meera's neighbours in Kerala testify that even when they came home a few months ago, the two were happy. Locals also said that Meera was a role model for everyone from childhood.

As per police reports, Meera was shot during an argument in the car. As the verbal argument continued in the car, Meera, who was in the back seat, was shot with a licensed gun. Amal stopped the car in the parking lot near the mosque and started firing. Neighbours who saw the car under mysterious circumstances called the police.

Meera's parents are in the UK with her brother. Meera's twin sister is in Chicago. It is reported that the attack was due to some financial disputes between them.



Meera is currently undergoing treatment at Lutheran Hospital. Two emergency surgeries have already been performed on her. Meera was shot twice near her eye and ribs. The incident happened around 10 p.m. on November 14 in the courtyard of a church near Chicago. Meera and Amal got married in 2019 and the couple has a three-year-old child.

