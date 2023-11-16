Syeda Faica New Marketing Communications Manager At Westin Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : The Westin Dhaka has appointed Syeda Faica Fareea as the new Marketing Communications Manager.

Faica has over five years of experience in the hospitality industry specialising in areas of public relations, communications, branding, digital marketing, event planning and promotion, client relations and sales.



Prior to joining The Westin Dhaka, Faica successfully served at leading hotels of the country such as InterContinental Dhaka and Four Points by Sheraton Dhaka Gulshan.

Faica's rich expertise stems from various co-curricular activities and trainings.

She completed her Masters and Bachelors of Business Administration from North South University with a major in marketing.