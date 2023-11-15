Mining Stock News: Golden Goliath (TSXV: GNG) Launches Program At Manicouagan Project

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GNG ) (OTC Pink: GGTHF) (FSE: GGZ) Golden Goliath Resources is pleased to report on the interpretation of the geophysics survey completed on their Ernest and Victory 21 properties near the Manicouagan impact crater in central Quebec. The interpretation was completed by Jean-M Hubert, eng.

The Manicouagan Project consists of four properties covering anomalous Rare Earth Element occurrences just to the south of the Manicouagan impact crater. The initial program consisted of ground geophysics, geology, and geochemistry to identify the source of lake sediment anomalies and to assess previous anomalous rock samples.

Figure 1: Manicouagan Project

The rock and till sampling program reported on October 12 news release, confirmed the presence of anomalous values in most of the rare earth elements along with Rubidium, Strontium, Thorium, and Zirconium. Mapping found significant thicknesses and generations of pegmatites intruding into the host gniess and granites.

Fig 2 Ernest Property: Radiometric analysis identifying high priority anomalies (letters) and other areas of interest (red circles)

Fig 3 Victory 21Property: Radiometric analysis identifying high priority anomalies (letters) and other areas of interest (red circles)

On the Ernest property the interpretation of the geophysics data identified 10 high priority anomalies and another 30 anomalies of interest. On the Victory 21 property 14 high priority targets were identified with a further 9 anomalies of interest. In the report Jean-M Hubert notes that the anomalies of interest may be as significant as the high priority anomalies but may be masked by overburden.

Starting in late November Golden Goliath will be conducting a detailed drone magnetics survey to outline the units responsible for the anomalous geophysics. In late spring 2024, the Company intends to conduct a trenching and stripping program to expose and sample the anomalous units.

With the success of the geophysics survey on Ernest and Victory 21 a geophysics program is planned for the other two Manicouagan projects, Bedard and Citadelle, as soon as conditions allow.

Golden Goliath CEO Paul Sorbara said, "The report by Jean-M Hubert confirms the excellent potential of these two properties. The drone MAG survey should also be very helpful. I am confident that we will see similar results from Bedard and Citadelle once we can do the surveys there."

