TN Govt To Build Common Effluent Treatment Plant At Perundurai SIPCOT

(MENAFN- KNN India) Erode, Nov 15 (KNN) A common effluent treatment plant will be set up at the SIPCOT industrial estate at Perundurai in the Erode district, said state environment minister Siva V Meyyanathan.

After visiting the industrial estate, the minister said that the state government will spend Rs 40 crore to construct the plant.



Meyyanathan visited the estate with minister for prohibition and excise duty S Muthusamy.

“The problem of water contamination in the villages surrounding SIPCOT will be resolved after the commissioning of the plant,” he said, adding that the plant will treat 20 lakh litres of untreated effluents. The ministers also interacted with the villagers.

Meyyanathan said his department had instructed plant owners not to pollute groundwater and waterbodies in and around the estate.

Similarly, the officials had instructed them not to draw groundwater for industry use.“The plants in the estate are not using groundwater and water from the nearby waterbodies,” he said.

The minister directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to periodically monitor the plants against releasing untreated effluents into the waterbodies or the pits.

The minister expressed happiness over the dip in air pollution this Diwali compared with previous years.“In Chennai, air pollution reduced by 40 per cent this year,” he added.



