Amir, South African President Discuss Developing Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa held Wednesday an official talks session at the Amiri Diwan.

At the outset of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa and his accompanying delegation, noting the visit comes in light of the shared keenness of His Highness and the President to consolidate bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various sectors. His Highness the Amir also expressed his satisfaction with the current level of relations between the two countries, which paves the way for further cooperation and bilateral partnership in the future.

His Highness the Amir pointed out that the outstanding relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of South Africa are an extension of years of mutual collaboration, constructive cooperation, and mutual respect. In this context, he pointed out that the two countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them next year.

For his part, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his profound appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception extended to him and his accompanying delegation, pointing to the progress witnessed in bilateral relations across various fields and looking forward to further enhancing these relations into broader horizons.

During the session, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of economy, energy, investment, and education. Additionally, they discussed several issues of mutual interest, especially the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, regional and international diplomatic efforts calling for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians in Gaza, and serious efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinian issue fundamentally and conclusively to ensure security and stability in the region.

His Highness the Amir and the President of South Africa witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding between the two governments, including a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of education, a memorandum of understanding for bilateral cooperation in empowering women and persons with disabilities, and a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a mechanism for bilateral consultations.

The session and signing ceremony were attended by HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE the Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE the Minister of Municipality Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, HE the Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali Al Misnad, and HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi along with several Their Excellencies senior officials.

On the South African side, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel, the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza, the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, the Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and several Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HE the President attended the session and signing ceremony.

Also, His Highness the Amir and President Ramaphosa held a bilateral meeting where they discussed the overall cooperation between the two countries, in addition to addressing several issues of mutual interest.

His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of the President and his accompanying delegation.

President Ramaphosa was accorded an official reception ceremony upon his arrival at the Amiri Diwan.



