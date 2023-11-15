Venture Capital Investment Market Size, 2023 Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Segments And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global venture capital investment market revenue was around US$ 208.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 1068.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Venture capital investment is a classification of private equity investment that includes funding in companies that also mandate capital. Business usually demands capital for initial expansion or setup. Venture capital investing is also known as the idea phase because it can be done at an even earlier stage. Venture capital investing tasks are generally run by private equity funds and with each fund operating, a portfolio of projects it specializes in.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc18026

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing technology sector is a major driving factor for the venture capital investment market. The two technologies that develop the most corporate venture capital investment are cloud technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The time-consuming process harms venture capital because it takes many years for any startup to exit from its IPO. The longer the holding period of investments is the more negative implications it has on the capital investment performance. This means greater stress on the entrepreneurs to return the capital punctually.

The necessity for an extensive due persistence process is considered one of the major factors that hinders the growth of the market.

The advancement in technology in the field of venture capital investment is expected to deliver lucrative and major opportunities that will help in the growth of the venture capital investment market in the approaching years.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced every part of global business, including venture capital investment. COVID-19 has created less swiftness in the investment pool and also an extra risk aversion as venture capital investment activity has been lowered on a global scale. Due to COVID-19, many small and medium businesses have been stopped and most of the businesses have been liquidated.

Also, the volatility of the foreign exchange market, the portfolios valuation deduction, and problems with current investments have all contributed to a worsening of the financial performance assets of SMEs.

Similarly, mergers, Initial Public Offers (IPO), and acquisitions are stalled in the global market. Therefore, seed venture capital investment has constantly been denied due to the look of investors for mature and well-established companies for their investments. Due to this, the venture capital investment market has been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Regional Analysis

North America has dominated the highest venture capital investment market share in 2022. This is also attributed to the fact that the market is currently developing as a consequence of a boost in financial institutions, startups, mutual funds, and venture capital firms, as well as the expansion of the overall market. The growth in investment activities across a variety of sector verticals that includes biotechnology, healthcare, agriculture, and media & entertainment, are supporting venture capital investment market growth.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global venture capital investment market are:

Accel Partners Venture

Agoranov

Balderton Capital (UK) LLP

Battery Ventures

Caixa Capital Risc

Cherry Ventures

Eurazeo

Greylock Partners

HoxtonVentures LLP

Index Ventures

Lakestar

Seedcamp

Sequoia

Target Global

Union Square Ventures

Park Capital

GetVantage

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global venture capital investment market segmentation focuses on Funding Type, Fund Size, Industry Vertical, and Region

Segmentation based on Funding Type

First-Time Venture Funding

Follow-on Venture Funding

Segmentation based on Fund Size

Under US $50 M

US $50 M to US $100 M

US $100 M to US $250 M

US $250 M to US $500 M

US $500 M to US $1 B

Above US $1 B

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Computer and Consumer Electronics

Communications

Life Sciences

Energy

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Reasons to buy this report -

Analyze market outlook with recent trends and SWOT analysis.

Dynamic market scenario along with market growth opportunities for the coming years.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

Regional and national analyzes integrating supply and demand forces that are influencing market growth.

Market value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive scenario involving the market share of the main players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by the players in recent years.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443507727/2796/2023-11-15T09:01:02