Manufacturing of luxury vehicles starts in UAE

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to establish a foothold in the Middle East luxury car market, Russia has initiated the assembly of its domestic luxury car brand, Aurus, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who revealed that production commenced with the prestigious executive sedan, Aurus Senat, renowned as the official limousine of Russian President Vladimir Putin. While plans are in place to extend manufacturing to include the Aurus Komendant SUVs, no specific timeline has been disclosed.



Manturov also unveiled plans for a dedicated dealership center in the United Arab Emirates, catering to the sale and customization of Aurus vehicles. With the United Arab Emirates poised to serve as a regional hub for the distribution of Russian luxury cars, the minister expressed the intention to solidify their presence in the Emirates before exploring further expansion, possibly hinting at future showrooms in countries like Saudi Arabia.



The move aligns with Manturov's earlier statement highlighting the Middle East and North Africa as key export destinations for Aurus cars. The luxury vehicle line, conceived in 2013 at the behest of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade to replace predominantly foreign-made cars used by top Russian officials, made its debut during Putin's inauguration in May 2017.



Subsequently, a decision was made to make these high-end cars available to the general public in both domestic and international markets.



As Russia endeavors to carve a niche in the upscale automotive sector, the assembly of Aurus cars in the United Arab Emirates marks a significant milestone. The shift in production location not only reflects a strategic business decision but also positions the United Arab Emirates as a central hub for the distribution of Russian luxury vehicles throughout the Middle East. The prospects of a dealership center and potential expansion into neighboring markets underscore Russia's commitment to establishing Aurus as a prominent player in the global luxury car market.



