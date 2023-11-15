Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan To Open DOST Center (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The construction
of the DOST (Sustainable and Operational Social Security) Center in
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan city is almost over, Ministry of Labor and
Social Protection of the Population told Trend .
"The DOST Center will be commissioned soon to provide the
population of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with easier access
to state-provided labor, employment, and social protection
services, utilizing modern, efficient, and electronic services from
the unified center," the ministry said.
"By 2025, Azerbaijan plans to increase the number of DOST
Centers to 17 and the number of DOST branches to 55," added the
ministry.
The DOST concept, initiated by First Vice President of
Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, allows providing 154 social services
in a 'single window', rapidly, transparently, and on a modern,
innovative basis.
From January to early September of this year, about 165,000
services were provided in DOST centers, and overall, services were
provided to more than 1.4 million citizens, while the level of
satisfaction of citizens with these services was 98.5 percent.
