Book On Azerbaijan's Cultural Capital Presented In Turkiye

A book titled "Şuşa – zirvədən uca" (Shusha-Higher than the Peak) has been presented at Turkish Presidential Library.

Turkish state and public figures, including chief adviser to the Turkish President Yalcin Topçu, head of the Friendship Group for Turkish-Azerbaijani Inter-Parliamentary Relations and other guests attended the book presentation, organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

A video showing the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in Azerbaijan's Shusha city was screened as part of the event.

It was brought to the attention that the book contains facts and photos related to the city's ancient history, cultural life, monuments, destruction and liberation during the occupation.

Then the participants of the event got acquainted with the Azerbaijan corner in the Turkish Presidential Library.

In order to enrich the corner, the Culture Ministry donated books on Azerbaijan's history and culture.

Next, the guests of the event viewed the exhibition of photographs depicting the history, monuments, occupation and liberation of Shusha city, as well as the restoration and construction works carried out here by the Azerbaijani state.

Considering its historical and cultural significance, 2022 was declared the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

Many projects were successfully implemented in Azerbaijan and other countries within the Year of Shusha.

In 2023, Shusha was declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

Numerous events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were organized in Shusha in accordance with the Action Plan.

By unanimous decision, the city was declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic world for 2024.

With its diverse cultural heritage, Shusha is a true testament to the Islamic world's legacy.

The city is dotted with historical mosques, mausoleums that demonstrate the Islamic world's architectural brilliance.