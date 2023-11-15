Book On Azerbaijan's Cultural Capital Presented In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A book titled "Şuşa – zirvədən uca" (Shusha-Higher than the
Peak) has been presented at Turkish Presidential Library.
Turkish state and public figures, including chief adviser to the
Turkish President Yalcin Topçu, head of the Friendship Group for
Turkish-Azerbaijani Inter-Parliamentary Relations and other guests
attended the book presentation, organized by Azerbaijan Culture
Ministry, Azernews reports.
A video showing the restoration and reconstruction works carried
out in Azerbaijan's Shusha city was screened as part of the
event.
It was brought to the attention that the book contains facts and
photos related to the city's ancient history, cultural life,
monuments, destruction and liberation during the occupation.
Then the participants of the event got acquainted with the
Azerbaijan corner in the Turkish Presidential Library.
In order to enrich the corner, the Culture Ministry donated
books on Azerbaijan's history and culture.
Next, the guests of the event viewed the exhibition of
photographs depicting the history, monuments, occupation and
liberation of Shusha city, as well as the restoration and
construction works carried out here by the Azerbaijani state.
Considering its historical and cultural significance, 2022 was
declared the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.
Many projects were successfully implemented in Azerbaijan and
other countries within the Year of Shusha.
In 2023, Shusha was declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic
World.
Numerous events of cultural significance, including the
Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Vagif Poetry Days,
the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland
Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were
organized in Shusha in accordance with the Action Plan.
By unanimous decision, the city was declared the Cultural
Capital of the Islamic world for 2024.
With its diverse cultural heritage, Shusha is a true testament
to the Islamic world's legacy.
The city is dotted with historical mosques, mausoleums that
demonstrate the Islamic world's architectural brilliance.
