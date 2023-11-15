Web Summit 2023: Egypt Participates With 33 Innovative Startups - Dailynewsegypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt, through the General Division for Digital Economy and Technology of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce and the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), is participating in the Web Summit, a global technology event held in Lisbon, Portugal, from 13 to 16 November.

The event features 33 Egyptian startups, some of which are exhibiting their solutions under the Egyptian pavilion, and others are attending the conference sessions.

Khalil Hassan Khalil, the head of the General Division for Digital Economy and Technology, said that Web Summit is a golden opportunity for local companies to secure foreign funding and partnerships, as it attracts more than 70,000 participants, 800 speakers, 900 investors, 300 partners, and 2,600 startups from over 160 countries.

The Egyptian companies include Synapse Analytics, intella, MARSES Robotics, AppAsap, Robota Industries, Insala Robotics, Stacks, SIDEUP, Spare, LeadSmart, Educatly, Bekia, The Baby Garage, Cosmos Bionics, EL-Dokan, OBM Education, Egrobots, Front Door, CliniDo, Amwal, Pianat, Wfrley, Sprints, Awfar, Chefaa, MedEx, Swft, Interact Labs, Tatbeek, Easy T, MazAid, CoatConnect, and Vexls (Tasmimak).

The participation reflects the support of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and ITIDA for innovative ideas, entrepreneurs, and startups, and their efforts to enhance their capabilities to attract investments and funding through international and regional events.

This is the fourth consecutive participation of Egypt through the Egyptian pavilion. In the previous edition, Egypt participated with 23 startups under the Egyptian pavilion, and a delegation from the General Division for Digital Economy and Technology attended the conference sessions.

Khalil added that this participation strengthens Egypt's global position in the field of innovation-based entrepreneurship, showcases the potential of the emerging technology sector, and highlights the incentives and advantages that Egypt offers in this field. This helps to attract more investments to this sector and expand the base of venture capital funds, international financing institutions, and platforms that support entrepreneurs in Egypt.