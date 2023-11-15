BY Vijayendra Assumes Karnataka BJP State President Role In Lavish Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The excitement by the party workers in Malleswaram, which was adorned with BJP flags and Vijayendra's posters, created a jubilant atmosphere post-Diwali. Personally reaching out to party leaders, Vijayendra has extended invitations to state BJP leaders, union ministers, district presidents, and others for the swearing ceremony. Before taking the oath, Vijayendra sought blessings from his father, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, at their residence in Dollars Colony. The event saw the participation of senior BJP leaders, MPs, and MLAs, further highlighting the significance of this transition.

Reflecting on the occasion, BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath expressed solidarity, emphasising their collective commitment to winning all 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Senior BJP leaders, including KS Eshwarappa, R Ashok, Basavaraj Bommai, MP BY Raghavendra, Govinda Karajola, Muniratna, Araga Gyanendra, B Sriramulu, and MP Tejasvi Surya, joined in the festivities at the BJP office. However, the ceremony witnessed the absence of prominent leaders, raising questions about internal party dynamics. Leaders, including V Somanna, Basanagowda Patil Yatnal, and Aravinda Bellad, all perceived as having significant roles within the party, chose to stay away from the event. Additionally, CT Ravi, currently engaged in campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh elections, extended his wishes to Vijayendra from afar.