Climate change, floods leave 25 percent of Somalia's population in terrible hunger

(MENAFN) The World Food Program issued a dire warning on Tuesday, projecting that a significant portion of Somalia's population, around a quarter, will grapple with "crisis hunger or worse" this year. The root causes of this impending humanitarian crisis are attributed to the dual impact of drought and floods fueled by climate change.



The United Nations has characterized the floods as a once-in-a-century event, causing widespread displacement of hundreds of thousands in Somalia and neighboring East African countries. The aftermath of these floods follows closely on the heels of a historic drought earlier in the year, creating a compounding effect that further exacerbates the challenges faced by the region.



Pietroc Wilton, the spokesperson for the World Food Program in Somalia, emphasized the severe threat to livelihoods, stating, "Livelihoods are at risk, and 4.3 million people, equivalent to a quarter of the population, are anticipated to experience crisis-level hunger or worse by the year's end." He stressed the enduring impact of climate shocks, ranging from prolonged droughts to devastating floods, as key contributors to the deepening hunger crisis in Somalia.



The toll of the preceding drought has been devastating, claiming the lives of millions of livestock and decimating vast swathes of pastures and agricultural land. Now, the subsequent deluge of floods is further impeding Somalia's ability to recover, compounding the challenges faced by communities already grappling with the aftermath of drought-induced losses. The cyclical nature of these climate-driven disasters underscores the urgency for concerted efforts to address both immediate humanitarian needs and the long-term resilience of the affected populations.

