Legal representatives for Palestinian victims of Israeli attacks in Gaza files complaint at ICC

(MENAFN) On Monday, legal representatives for Palestinian victims of Israeli attacks in Gaza lodged a complaint at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.



Gilles Devers, the victims' representative at the ICC, along with a four-person delegation, presented the complaint to the court's prosecutor.



In a press statement, Devers emphasized that the actions of Israel in Gaza are considered elements of the crime of genocide.



“The ICC is currently investigating the war crimes in a related investigation. The crime of genocide should also be included in this,” he stated, continuing that the displacement of over one million people and the deliberate disruption of access to water, energy, food, and medicine strongly suggest that Israel aims for the complete annihilation of the population in Gaza.



Addressing the media, former Belgian senator Pierre Galand called on Belgium's Foreign Ministry to promptly recognize the State of Palestine.



“We are here for the protection of human rights and delivery of justice,” he declared.



Abdelmajid Mrari, who heads the Middle East and North Africa division at the Brussels-based Alliance for Freedom and Dignity, emphasized that the International Criminal Court (ICC) holds jurisdiction over the crimes conducted in Gaza.



Mrari also pointed out that according to statements from Israeli political and military authorities, there is an apparent intention to carry out ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel.

