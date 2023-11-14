Israel's Bombing Of QCRG HQ Must Not Go Unnoticed: Mofa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dr Majed bin Mohamed al-Ansari said that the crime of the Israeli occupation's bombing of the headquarters of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza (QCRG) must not go unnoticed, pointing that the State looks forward to the solidarity of the international community in condemning this crime and the symbolism it represents in the context of repeated Israeli crimes.

During the weekly media briefing, Dr al-Ansari said that the Israeli bombing of the QCRG headquarters will not deter Qatar from providing its aid to the Palestinian people, adding that providing aid is not linked to any events, but rather is a moral and Islamic obligation. Qatar will not be deterred by all attempts of the occupation or others from providing this assistance, he stressed.

He affirmed that Qatar would continue to provide assistance, pointing that, so far, 10 Qatari aircraft carrying a total of 358 tonnes of assistance arrived at the city of Arish. Two Qatari Armed Forces' aircraft arrived Tuesday in Arish, carrying 54 tonnes of aid, including a field hospital, shelter supplies, and medical and food materials, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, the Qatar Red Crescent, and Qatar Charity, in preparation for transporting it to Gaza, he added.

He explained that this aid comes within the framework of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian circumstances resulting from the Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip. Dr al-Ansari said that the Israeli occupation's bombing of the headquarters of the QCRG is a blatant violation of international law, and an extension of the occupation's approach of targeting civilians and civilian establishments, which also included hospitals, schools, population centers, and IDPs shelters.

The bombing of the Qatari committee's headquarters is an extension of the policy of targeting human beings, especially since this committee has worked through its projects to alleviate the suffering of the Gazan people, who live in dire hardship as a result of the long siege and ongoing aggression, he added.

The spokesperson praised the response of a number of countries and international organisations who condemned the bombing of QCRG's headquarters, most notably in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) and the General Assembly of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments.

He stressed the need for the international community to move urgently to hold Israel accountable for its repeated crimes against civilians and civilian establishments, and to oblige it to comply with international laws. Furthermore, Dr al-Ansari warned against the Israeli occupation committing a new massacre in the Al Shifa Medical Complex in western Gaza, considering that the repeated Israeli provocations by targeting its surroundings and the outpatient clinics building therein are a prelude to targeting the complex, in which a large number of IDPs, estimated at 60,000, have taken refuge, along with medical staff, the sick, and the injured.

He stressed that Qatari diplomatic efforts have not and will not stop, pointing in this context, to the meeting of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa Naledi Pandor.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also received a telephone call from Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, where the two sides discussed the developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

HE Sheikh Mohamed's contacts and meetings with various regional and international parties last week addressed the latest developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to reduce the escalation.

