Due To War, About 20% Of Ukrainian Land Unusable - Agrarian Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, about 20% of agricultural land is unsuitable for cultivation as a result of Russia's hostilities.

First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotsky announced this on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"About 20% of the land is unavailable for cultivation compared to 2021 due to the war, but there are no worries, as Ukrainians consume three times less crops than their production, so quite significant volumes will be exported this year," the deputy minister said.

He also assured that there is no shortage of fertilizers on the Ukrainian market.

"From the point of view of efficiency and technological process, the use of fertilizers is important. Most of the nitrogen fertilizers used today are domestically produced. There is no shortage of fertilizers, especially domestically produced ones," Vysotsky added.

He thanked fertilizer producers for their fruitful work.

As reported, the Ukrainian government has identified several priorities to support farmers in 2023, including humanitarian demining, soft loans and grant programs.