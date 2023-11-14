Ukrainian Forces Down Russia's Su-25 Aircraft Near Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have shot down a Russian Su-25 assault aircraft near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction Oleksandr Shtupun during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russia's Su-25 subsonic assault aircraft has been downed near Avdiivka. Since October 10, as the enemy intensified actions in the Donetsk region, it is the eighth aircraft of that type to have been destroyed,” Shtupun told.

In his words, as soon as enemy targets enter the area of Ukraine's air defenses, Ukrainian warriors take actions to shoot them down and carry out this task rather successfully.

According to Shtupun, Russian invaders continue conducting active actions in the Avdiivka direction.

“Near Avdiivka, Sievierne, Tonenke, Vodiane, and to the east of Pervomaiske, our warriors repelled 15 enemy attacks,” Shtupun noted.

In the Marinka direction, active hostilities are underway. With the support of aircraft, Russian troops tried to conduct assault actions near Marinka, but had no success. Here, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 enemy attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian occupiers made unsuccessful attempts to launch attacks near Staromaiorske.