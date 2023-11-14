€5.1Mln, 5-Year EU, UN Programme Has Benefited 100 Smes, 1,500 Entrepreneurs Across Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A €5.1 million programme of the European Union and the United
Nations, implemented in Georgia between 2019-2023 have“directly
benefited” up to 100 small and medium-sized enterprises across the
country and played a“significant role” in establishing four
business clusters, the Georgian office of the Food and Agriculture
Organisation of the United Nations said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The organisation said the EU Innovative Action for Private
Sector Competitiveness in Georgia programme had created learning
and development opportunities for over 1,500 entrepreneurs and
farmers across Georgia,“strengthening their business skills and
increasing their prospects in the international marketplace”.
Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Genadi Arveladze, who took part
in an event summarising the programme, said his Government had
created a cluster development project that presented a“broad
vision” of cluster development opportunities in the country
together with the organisations involved in the implementation of
the programme.
The FAO said the EU and the UN had assisted four business
clusters through the programme:
1. Seed and Seedlings Cluster - facilitating the National
Seedling Certification System development, technical support for
nurseries, farmers training and Farmers' Markets, with the cluster
supported by the FAO
2. Packaging Cluster – formation of PMAG, a holder of the Bronze
Label of the European Cluster Excellence Initiative and full member
of the World Packaging Organisation. The cluster was supported by
the UN Development Programme
3. Georgian Biopharmaceutical Cluster, which was supported by
the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation
4. Marine Fishing Cluster, supported by the UNIDO
Arveladze said 55 cluster areas had been analysed as part of the
programme.
With financial support from the EU, the programme was
implemented in partnership with the Georgian Government and the
private sector, with active involvement of four UN agencies: the
FAO, the UNDP, the UNIDO and the International Organisation for
Migration.
