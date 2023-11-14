War Update: 57 Combat Clashes Reported Along Ukrainian Frontlines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, 57 combat engagements occurred between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invasion troops.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's defense forces continue their offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, as well as offensive (assault) efforts – on the Bakhmut axis.

The Armed Forces are inflicting losses on enemy manpower and equipment, depleting the invaders' force along the entire front line.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 10 strikes on Russian manpower and equipment clusters. Also, the air defense units intercepted two Shahed-136/131 one-way attack UAVs and a Kh-59 guided missile.

EU allocates additional EUR 110M in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians affected by

Missile forces hit six enemy clusters, a control post, 17 artillery systems, three air defense systems, and a fuel depot.

The enemy launched four missile strikes and 42 airstrikes, and fired 26 rocket salvos at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were affected. A number of civilians were killed and wounded.

In total, 57 combat clashes have taken place at the front throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces perform routine tasks in the border areas.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the Russians maintain their military presence in the border areas, going for sabotage and reconnaissance efforts and shelling populated areas from their own territory. About 15 settlements were hit by artillery and mortars, including Kliusy, Senkivka, and Hremiach in Chernihiv region; Volfine, Veselivka, and Turia of Sumy region; Veterynarne, Starytsia, and Budarky of Kharkiv region.

Winter will not puton hold: what will happen on frontlines in coming months?

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russians launched assaults in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka districts of Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks. The enemy launched airstrikes near the settlements of Vilshany and Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv region. Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestivka in Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy ran unsuccessful assaults in the area of Nadia and Serebryanske Forestry of Luhansk region. Their airstrikes targeted the areas near Pishchany, Luhansk region, and Serebrianka, Siversk, and Spirne, Donetsk region. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Nevske and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Yampolivka, Torske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the invaders launched assaults near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 10 attacks. The enemy launched an airstrike near Klishchiivka. The settlements of Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy ran unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke, Vodiane, and east of Pervomaiske in Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks. Russian airstrikes targeted the areas near Arkhangelske, Novokalynove, Lastochkine, and Avdiivka, Donetsk region. Over 10 settlements, including Keramik, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the Marinka direction, the invaders, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Marinka and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region. Here the Armed Forces repulsed 18 attacks. Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Antonivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Shakhtarske axis, the enemy launched assaults in the Staromaiorske district of Donetsk region, achieving no gains. Their airstrike hit the area near Urozhaine, Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, icluding Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Novodarivka area of Zaporizhzhia region. More than 25 settlements, in particular, Robotyne, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, and Plavni of Zaporizhzhia region, were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Novoberyslav and Beryslav of Kherson region. Kherson, Osokorivka, Shliakhove, Beryslav, and Olhivka of Kherson region were hit by artillery fire.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the commander of the eastern grouping of troops, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said the Russian invasion army continued its offensive actions simultaneously in several eastern directions.