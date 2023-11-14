Google Warns Against Downloading Its Cold Model From External Sources

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Google has warned users against trying to obtain its Cold generative artificial intelligence (AI) model from external sources currently available on the Internet and confirms in an official statement that the copies are spyware that will expose users to danger.

Google continues to work on Bard tools, which are its advanced generative artificial intelligence programs, which the company is working to integrate with many of the different services it provides, from the most famous search engine in the world to Pixel phones and consumer devices.

A company statement said that the download delivers malware to victims, which steals sensitive data, starting from their social media accounts and even their bank cards and personal data on their smart devices. (QNA)

MENAFN14112023000067011011ID1107423334