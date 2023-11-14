Russians Increasingly Conduct Assaults In Three Sectors: Head Of State Listens To Security Reports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have increased the number of assault operations in the Avdiivka, Kupiansk and Donetsk directions.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram , following a daily conference call, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A daily conference call. Intelligence reports, schedules for the supply of ammunition, missiles, equipment. Reports from the battlefield,” Zelensky wrote.

The military spoke of the increasing number of enemy assaults near Avdiivka, Kupiansk, and in the Donetsk direction.

“Grateful to our warriors who are holding positions and continue offensive operations,” the President of Ukraine noted.

According to Zelensky, Russia continues to 'take revenge' on the liberated city of Kherson, shelling its downtown for no military reason.

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry briefed the Head of State on the elimination of the consequences of recent overnight attacks. The military are continuously analyzing changes in enemy drone attacks and adjusting the performance of Ukraine's air defenses.

“The 'grain corridor' is working. Now, we are crossing the mark of 4 million tonnes and maintaining positive dynamics,” Zelensky added.

A reminder that, on November 7, 2023, during a daily conference call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky heard reports on the supply of additional NASAMS systems and the strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses prior to the winter period.