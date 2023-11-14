Al Wakrah Blank Qatar SC In Ooredoo Cup Al Rayyan Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Wakrah blanked Qatar SC 3-0 while Al Rayyan had to battle hard to beat Al Shamal 2-0 in their respective Ooredoo Cup Group Stage clashes, yesterday.

Al Wakrah's commanding victory at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium lifted them to fourth spot from six points with Umm Salal leading Group A followed by Al Ahli and Al Arabi.

Yesterday's match saw no goals scored in the first half in which both teams battled fiercely. However, the intensity heightened in the second half, and Qatar SC suffered a setback when Badr Benoun received a red card in the 72nd minute for a rough tackle.

Al Wakrah soon seized the opportunity as Ayoub Assal opened the scoring in the 78th minute. Khalid Muneer doubled the lead 11 minutes later, putting his team in a commanding position.

A minute later, Trent Sainsbury sealed the deal for Al Wakrah with another goal as Al Wakrah clinched a crucial win to take their raise points tally.

Later, Al Rayyan's second victory in three games helped them move to third in Group B.

At Al Khor Stadium, Al Shamal showed promise with a solid defense in the first half, frustrating Al Rayyan's attacking attempts. Thiago Mendes missed a golden opportunity in the 13th minute.

In the 56th minute, Al Rayyan earned a penalty and Al Shamal's Mohammed Al Jabri received a red card following a second yellow card for a foul on Sofiane Boufal. Despite the advantage, Al Rayyan couldn't capitalize, as Al Shamal custodian Abdullah El Rady saved Boufal's spot kick.

Al Rayyan finally succeeded when Achraf Bencharki broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute. Four minutes later, a brilliant long-range strike by veteran Rodrigo Tabata helped them double the lead. Al Shamal's goalkeeper, El Rady, displayed resilience, denying further attempts by Al Rayyan.

The win propelled Al Rayyan to 6 points while Al Markhiya and Al Duhail lead the group with 7 and 6 points, respectively.